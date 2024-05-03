2 men sentenced to decades in prison after violent robbery in Fulton County

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge sentenced two men to serious prison time for their part in a violent robbery at an Airbnb in 2019.

The judge sentenced Tyrone Robinson to 35 years in prison and Maxx Pritchett to 40 years in prison after a jury found them both guilty of armed robbery and assault on Tuesday.

The two men were convicted for beating and robbing guests at a party in 2019. Both men are also accused gang members.

Next in the case, two former women’s college lacrosse players who were allegedly involved in the robbery and beating will go to trial soon.

Prosecutors say they believe Lyndsey Kallish and Lauren Riley were the ones who set up the home invasion and robbery in the first place.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney decided the men’s sentences.

“You may feel very, very unlucky right now but it was truly luck and chance that no one died that night,” McBurney said in court.

Pritchett’s sister begged the judge for mercy, saying he was a huge part of her life.

“I am who I am today because of my brother. He’s my hero, he’s my best friend and Maxx. Maxx is not a thug, he’s never been a member of a gang,” Sarah Pritchett told the judge.

The attorney for Robinson said his story was sad.

“His story breaks my heart. Not just as an attorney but as a mother because I know that if Tyrone Robinson had gotten the assistance he needed as it pertains to the signs and the underlying medical issues he had we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Marsha Mignott said.

Pritchett, who represented himself in court, appealed to the judge based on his views of the prison system.

“The prison system doesn’t save,” Pritchett said. “I do believe that every life is worth saving, including mine.”

Prosecutors said in court that Riley and Kallish, both former women’s lacrosse team members at Life University, orchestrated the robbery and drove Pritchett and Robinson to the house party, where they knew there would be drugs and cash.

Seven victims from the case did not come to the sentencing hearing on Thursday, and prosecutors spoke on their behalf in court.

“All of the victims testified as to the traumatic effect that this had on them not only having the guns in their face but watching their friend be mercilessly beaten as he was begging for mercy,” prosecutors said.



