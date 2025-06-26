2 men convicted in multi-million dollar phone scam in Georgia, other states

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two men who were accused of being involved in an international multi-million dollar telephone scam were arrested and charged, Georgia officials announced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 67-year-old Pradip Parikh and 40-year-old Al-Pesh Patel were arrested for their role in the telephone scam.

According to Angela Adams, Elder Fraud Coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the scam impacted 20 victims from across the United States, including one victim in Georgia.

“The way that these two individuals were identified is because victims who were scammed and received these phone calls were directed to deposit money to accounts directly controlled by these individuals,” said an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

“This case involved a scheme to defraud multiple victims – many of whom were elderly – and to callously rob them of their hard-earned savings,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “The defendants and their conspirators within and outside the United States enriched themselves through government-imposter scams designed to exploit the public’s inherent trust in federal institutions. The jury has spoken, and Parikh and Patel will now be held accountable for their crimes.”

A 70-year-old New Jersey victim testified that one of the conspirators told her she would be arrested and “lose all of her assets” if she refused to transfer funds to accounts that the caller designated.

More than $600,000 was transferred to Parikh, officials add.

Other victims testified that they wired money to an account called “Seven Points Agency” that Patel controlled.

Sentencing for Parikh and Patel will be scheduled at a future date before United States District Judge William Ray II.