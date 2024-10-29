2 men arrested in White County for sexual exploitation of children after separate investigations

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of two men in White County for sexually exploiting children.

While the announcement from the GBI came with both Jonathan Sells and Thomas Walker reported together, the agency said the investigations were separate.

According to the GBI, Sells, 39 of Cleveland, was arrested on October 24 after a “proactive investigation into Sells’ online activity” was initiated by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

Upon executing a search warrant, investigators found that Sells both possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material. When he was arrested, Sells was also charged with destruction of evidence. The White County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations helped with the arrest, according to the GBI.

Also in May, the GBI CEACC Unit began a proactive investigation into Walker, 37 of Helen. Agents got a search warrant for Walker’s home. When they searched his house, they found child sexual abuse materials.

The GBI and Helen Police Department arrested Walker, also on October 24.

Both Sells and Walker were booked into the White County Jail.

The men were charged with the following offenses.

Jonathan Sells:

Felony tampering with evidence

6 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children - creating or possessing and selling visual mediums depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct

Thomas Walker: