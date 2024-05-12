2 killed, 4 injured at Buckhead nightclub shooting, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man and a woman were killed in a shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge early Sunday morning.

Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooting suspect.

They have not yet provided any description of the suspect.

Police said that a gunman started shooting during a fight inside the club.

Police say three of the victims were men and three of them were women, all between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, Lt. Andrew Smith said the survivors are expected to survive and are stable.

Atlanta police officers responded to the club at about 2:30 a.m.

They are currently reviewing the club’s surveillance footage to learn more about what happened and to develop a description of the suspect.



