Local

2 injured after fire at DeKalb County home

By WSBTV

1921 Vermack Court house fire Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Dunwoody. It is unclear if they were inside or outside of the home when the fire occurred.

By WSBTV

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred just before noon, Assistant Chief Ty Welch told Channel 2 Action News.

Chief Welch said a fire unit was flagged down by a neighbor, letting them know that a home was on fire in the area of 1921 Vermack Court in Dunwoody.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire started in the back of the home and made its way to the second floor of the structure. Fire officials initially said that no injuries were reported, however, they later learned that two people were taken to Grady Hospital with minor burns.

It is unclear if they were injured while inside or outside of the home due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!