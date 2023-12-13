2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1

ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1

The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.

Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.

Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.

Here’s the top 50 list:

Atlanta, Ga.

Tempe, Arizona

Kirkland, Washington

Raleigh, North Carolina

Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois

Columbia, Maryland

Somerville, Massachusetts

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tampa, Florida

Jersey City, New Jersey

Boise, Idaho

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Irvine, California

Fort Lee, New Jersey

Arlington, Virginia

Naperville, Illinois

Milton, Massachusetts

Fremont, California

Carmel, Indiana

Rockville, Maryland

Franklin, Tennessee

San Diego, California

Hillsboro, Oregon

Abington, Pennsylvania

San Jose, California

Alexandria, Virginia

Chanhassen, Minnesota

Denver, Colorado

Overland Park, Kansas

Morristown, New Jersey

Lafayette, Colorado

Camas, Washington

Altamonte Springs, Florida

South Burlington, Vermont

Marietta, Georgia

Kirkwood Missouri

Glen Cove, New York

Kaneohe, Hawaii

Hutto, Texas

Madison, Wisconsin

Salt Lake City, Utah

Bentonville, Arkansas

Sarasota, Florida

Nashua, New Hampshire

Norman, Oklahoma

Greenville, South Carolina

Juneau, Alaska

Coralville, Iowa

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Sparks, Nevada

WSB-TV’s Allie Goolrick contributed to this report.