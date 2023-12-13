2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1

ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1
The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.
This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”
“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.
Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.
Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.
Here’s the top 50 list:
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Tempe, Arizona
- Kirkland, Washington
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois
- Columbia, Maryland
- Somerville, Massachusetts
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Tampa, Florida
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Boise, Idaho
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Irvine, California
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Arlington, Virginia
- Naperville, Illinois
- Milton, Massachusetts
- Fremont, California
- Carmel, Indiana
- Rockville, Maryland
- Franklin, Tennessee
- San Diego, California
- Hillsboro, Oregon
- Abington, Pennsylvania
- San Jose, California
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Chanhassen, Minnesota
- Denver, Colorado
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Morristown, New Jersey
- Lafayette, Colorado
- Camas, Washington
- Altamonte Springs, Florida
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Marietta, Georgia
- Kirkwood Missouri
- Glen Cove, New York
- Kaneohe, Hawaii
- Hutto, Texas
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Sarasota, Florida
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Norman, Oklahoma
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Juneau, Alaska
- Coralville, Iowa
- Jeffersonville, Indiana
- Sparks, Nevada
