2 Georgia boys were playing with a gun. Now, 1 is hospitalized

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting at a Georgia home.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Catoosa County deputies were called to a distressing incident at a home on Neal Drive in Rossville.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were playing with a gun. The gunshot discharged, hitting the 14-year-old, officials said.

The child was taken to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is guarded.

The children’s identities were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing.