2 Fulton County firefighters arrested, accused of arson

By Miles Montgomery
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Fulton County firefighters were arrested and accused of felony arson, Fulton County jail records show.

According to Fulton County officials, Alvin Cox and Adrian Strickland are accused of creating a plan to make it seem like one of their cars was stolen and then torched.

Officials say the idea was in an effort to collect an insurance payout.

However, investigators say tag reading cameras and cell phone pings put holes in their stories.

Both Strickland and Cox were released from jail on bond.

