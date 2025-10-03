Local

2 fraternities suspended at Georgia College and State University amid hazing, alcohol investigation

By Ashley Simmons
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA — Two fraternities at Georgia College and State University are under investigation for allegedly violating the school’s hazing and alcohol policies.

The Kappa Alpha Order and Kappa Sigma chapters have been suspended while the investigation continues. University officials say student safety remains a top priority.

Georgia College, a public liberal arts university in Milledgeville, is a popular choice for students from metro Atlanta.

The news comes the same week three students were arrested for alleged hazing at Fort Valley State.

