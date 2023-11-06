2 found shot to death following car crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for a suspect who authorities say shot and killed two men involved in a car crash.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Bartlett Road near Watts Road.

According to the investigation, after the crash took place, officers found two men who had been shot to death inside one of the vehicles involved.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

“Bartlett Road is where the auto accident happened, and it happened at the top of the hill, and the vehicle is believed to have rolled down the hill,” Criss said.

That roll down the hill increased the area of the crime scene, shutting down several blocks of Bartlett Road and Watts Road for several hours.

Authorities said the shooter, who is believed also to be involved in the crash, took off on foot.

While authorities were investigating, residents were told to stay inside or avoid the area.

“I have been here all day. I heard the ambulance earlier today,” neighbor Kevin Brown said.

Brown told Griffin he and other neighbors still can’t wrap their heads around why a car crash took such a violent turn.

“It’s getting ugly,” he said. “It’s a shame people can’t be polite and wave it off and keep going. Yeah, it’s ridiculous… an accident?”

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation.

