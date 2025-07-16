2 children shot after discharging gun inside Stone Mountain home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two children were shot after accidentally discharging a gun they found in a backpack inside a Stone Mountain home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home at the 700 block of Carillon Lane after reports of a shooting around 12:20 p.m.

The seven-year-old child was shot in his leg and the three-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

According to Stone Mountain police, “the child accessed a firearm stored in a backpack belonging to an adult family member. While handling the weapon, the firearm discharged, striking the child. A bullet fragment also grazed a 3-year-old who was present in the room at the time.”

Both children were rushed to the hospital.

One individual was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and theft by receiving stolen firearm. Police did not identify the person who was charged.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the firearm had been reported stolen out of DeKalb County and had previously been used in connection with an armed robbery,” Stone Mountain police officials say.

The Stone Mountain Police Department is also issuing a reminder to the public of the importance of safe firearm storage, especially in households where children are present.