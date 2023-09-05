2 arrested in connection with Atlanta drive-by shooting that critically wounded woman

ATLANTA — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlanta that critically injured a woman.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta police were dispatched to 490 Whitehall Street SW in reference to a person being shot.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives discovered through further investigation that an SUV drove to that location and someone opened fire on the victim’s car.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to officers and Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities located the SUV and arrested Joshua Crawford, 20, and Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, 30.

Joshua Crawford was charged with aggravated assault and attempting to flee and elude police.

Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They are both being held at the Fulton County Jail.

