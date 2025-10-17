1996 Atlanta Olympics merchandise seeing surge in demand among younger shoppers

ATLANTA — Nearly 30 years after Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics, merchandise from the games is making a comeback; especially among younger generations who weren’t alive when the event took place.

Tabitha Crowder-Lee, owner of Vintage Land Atlanta in Little Five Points, says Olympic memorabilia has become a sought-after way for shoppers to show off their Atlanta pride.

“They know it’s something that not everybody has and they want to stand out, so they definitely come looking for a lot of the clothes, hats, that kind of memorabilia,” Crowder-Lee said.

She says T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats from the ’96 Olympics can sell anywhere between $50 and $150, depending on their condition. Crowder-Lee tracks down the items online and at estate sales to keep her store stocked.

“Everyone likes something that’s exclusive or one of a kind, you’re a cool kid if you’re finding these things because not everybody is walking around with Olympic stuff,” she said.

Crowder-Lee adds that while many assume older collectors would be the biggest buyers, it’s often younger customers driving the trend. “Believe it or not, it’s the young kids, not so much the older crowd comes in looking for it, but it’s like Y2K or vintage is all coming back,” she explained.

For anyone still holding on to 1996 Olympic gear, Crowder-Lee says she’s happy to take those pieces off your hands.

