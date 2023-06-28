19-year-old shot near basketball court at Atlanta rec center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police believe the victim was shot at an address on the 2400 block of Fairburn Road, which is the location of the Ben Hill Recreation Center.

Police said he was near the basketball courts when he was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle in the parking lot.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police say they are still investigating.

