Local

19-year-old reported missing and at risk in Marietta

By Miles Montgomery
Kiersten Hunt (Marietta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old girl who was reported missing and at risk on Wednesday morning.

Kiersten Hunt was reported missing from 372 Leisure Ct. in Marietta.

She is described as 5-foot-4 tall and was last seen wearing a Black hoodie and a Black backpack.

According to police, Hunt “has diminished mental capacity that can complicate her interactions with strangers.”

If you see her or have any information about her location, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to make contact with her.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!