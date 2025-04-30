19-year-old reported missing and at risk in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old girl who was reported missing and at risk on Wednesday morning.

Kiersten Hunt was reported missing from 372 Leisure Ct. in Marietta.

She is described as 5-foot-4 tall and was last seen wearing a Black hoodie and a Black backpack.

According to police, Hunt “has diminished mental capacity that can complicate her interactions with strangers.”

If you see her or have any information about her location, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to make contact with her.