19-year-old identified in armed police chase on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Authorities have identified the suspect at the center of a high-speed chase and gunfire exchange on I-285 Tuesday afternoon as 19-year-old Ahmad Sulaiman of Clarkston.

The incident began when DeKalb County police responded to a report of a man flashing a firearm and threatening people in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Memorial Drive near Avondale Estates.

When officers arrived, Sulaiman allegedly pointed a gun at police and fled the scene in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. While trying to escape, he struck multiple vehicles, including police cruisers and fired shots at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to investigators.

The multi-agency pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver on I-285 near I-675, causing Sulaiman’s vehicle to roll over. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken into custody. One police officer was also treated for minor injuries.

The incident led to portions of I-285 being shut down for hours. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has launched an independent investigation into the exchange of gunfire, as is standard protocol.

Sulaiman now faces a series of charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, theft by receiving stolen property, and multiple traffic violations.