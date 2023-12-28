19-year-old arrested for shooting, killing woman inside Atlanta McDonald’s, police say

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting inside a McDonald’s in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday left a woman dead.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. just before 2:45 p.m.

Police said the woman was shot during a fight with another woman that escalated to gunfire. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Tamanika Woods. Her age has not been confirmed, but police said she is between 30 and 35.

Investigators have now confirmed that 19-year-old T’Niya Evans has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and theft by receiving stolen property.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at the scene Wednesday, where she talked to a family member of the victim who said she was the mother of four children and she will be missed.

Evans is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

