19-year-old Albany State student from Griffin dies after car crashes into pole

ALBANY, Ga. — The Albany State community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Joshua Raines, a 19-year-old ASU student from Griffin, died on Sunday morning.

Albany police responded to a crash off 2300 block of Gillionville Road around 3:26 a.m. when they found a car that had crashed into a pole.

Police said there were four people inside the car. One of the passengers, identified as Raines, died at the scene. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB-TV that the other three people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released what caused the crash.

Albany State confirmed that Raines attended the university as a health sciences major.

“On behalf of President Marion Ross Fedrick, Albany State University is deeply saddened to share the passing of ASU student and health sciences major, Mr. Joshua Raines. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the two other students impacted as they heal,” the university wrote in a statement.

Raines’ mother, Jeanette Raines, wrote on Facebook that her son wanted to become a nurse:

“God I know you don’t make no mistakes but my heart is broken in a million pieces. My ‘SonShine’ gained his wings this morning in a tragic car accident in which he was a passenger. He was so full of life and had so many dreams. He wanted to be a nurse, so he chose Albany State University in Albany, Ga. He loved helping people and wanted to make a difference in people lives. I love you my ‘SonShine’ Momma Got You. RIP.”

©2024 Cox Media Group