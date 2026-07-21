17-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 600 block of University Avenue around 5:42 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim. She was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and current extent of her injuries are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a physical dispute at the location escalated to gunfire,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.