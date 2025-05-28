Local

17 laid off Fulton County Board of Health workers voice concerns about HIV, aids prevention

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Department of Health
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several community stakeholders held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss HIV and aids prevention after 17 Fulton County board of health workers were laid off due to federal cuts.

“I do believe we have one voice,” Pastor Will Francis said. “It shouldn’t be anything that I’m saying from my pulpit on Sunday morning that someone on the street shouldn’t be saying about these cuts.”

According to health data from 2022, Fulton was one of the counties with the highest rate of new HIV infections across the United States.

The meeting was organized by Pastor Francis. Organizers plan to meet again in the near future.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!