17 Georgians arrested in human trafficking sting involving 26 states

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen Georgians are now facing charges after being arrested during a multi-state trafficking sting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they participated in “Operation Wrong Room,” which is part of the national “Operation Coast to Coast.”
“Operation Coast to Coast” spanned 26 states from Maine to California and aimed to help identify trafficking victims across the countries.
While serving two arrest warrants, law enforcement officers seized $255,000 from suspected traffickers.
Over that period of time, 17 people in Georgia were arrested.
- Siow Ding Chan, 57, of Alpharetta, GA - charged with pandering
- Idelbrando Jose Vargas Ballestero, 34, of Grayson GA - charged with pandering
- Larry Bruce Moyer, 41, of Duluth, GA - charged with pandering
- Roberto Martinez, 29, of Willacoochee, GA - charged with pandering
- Stewart Notice Jr., 27, of Fayetteville, GA - charged with pimping
- Joe Anthony Obboye, 25, of Duluth, GA - charged with pandering
- Carlos Anaya Carrasco, 30, of Atlanta, GA - charged with pandering
- Daniel Strycek, 25, of Las Vegas, NV - charged with pandering
- Melissa AnnMarie Stombaugh, 32, of Akron, OH - charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Ashley Alexander, 35, of Winston, GA - charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Lindsay Roberts, 25, of Midway, GA - charged with pimping and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Thomas Piper, 56, of Woodstock, GA - charged with pimping
- Brendan Ahn, 35, of Alpharetta, GA - charged with pimping
- Christopher Horne, 35, of Decatur, GA - charged with pimping
- Jeffrey Li, 28, of Lawrenceville, GA - charged with pandering
- Marco Gamboa Lopez, 39, of Tucker, GA - charged with pandering
- Justin Sanders, 23, of Decatur, GA - charged with pandering
All of them have been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
The Chamblee Police Department, the DeKalb County DA’s Office, the Gwinnett County Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council all assisted the GBI during “Operation Wrong Room.”