17 accused sex traffickers arrested in Henry County multi-agency sting “Operation Burn Notice”

HENRY COUNTY, GA — 17 accused sex traffickers in the Henry County area are arrested in “Operation Burn Notice.”

It was a multi-month, multi-agency undercover operation involving the GBI, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security investigators.

The goal of “Operation Burn Notice” was to target and deter commercial sex buyers as part of a demand reduction effort, and, to engage with commercial sex workers in order to offer support services.

The objective was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers through this two-fold approach.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Irven Ivan Aguirre, age 30, of Hampton, GA; charged with Pandering.

Cerome Camele Randall Belgrave, age 39, of Loganville, GA; charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Daury Cabrera, age 23, of Everett, WA; charged with Pandering.

Timothy Crow, age 40, of Locust Grove, GA; charged with Pandering.

Trenton Herbert, age 27, of McDonough, GA; charged with Pandering.

Henry Kik Tung Ling, age 57, of Griffin, GA; charged with Pandering.

Anthony Morris, age 35, of Ellenwood, GA; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant.

Harry Moore, age 59, of Pine Lake, GA; charged with Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Courtland Sadler, age 26, of Gastonia, NC; charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

James Saad, age 44, of Raleigh, NC; charged with Pandering, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Calvin Sanchez, age 29, of Smyrna, GA; charged with Pandering.

Terrie Satterwhite, age 26, of Decatur, GA; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant and charged with Pimping and Trafficking in Persons.

Zarreon Smith, age 17, of Griffin, GA; charged with Pandering.

Jason Starr, age 51, of Locust Grove, GA; charged with Pandering.

Patrick Earl Trotman-El, age 41, of Ellenwood, GA; charged with Pandering and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Willian Jose Torres-Mendez, age 25, of Lawrenceville, GA; charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Charles Jacob Wood, age 48, of McDonough, GA; charged with Pandering.

There may be additional charges and arrests.

They’re accused of traveling from areas around Henry County with the intent to either buy sex or engage in commercial sex activity.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8288.