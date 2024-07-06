16-year-old loses both legs after being hit by train in west Georgia

A Georgia teenager lost both of his legs after being hit by a train in Rome early on Friday morning.

According to the City of Rome Police Department, officers were called to the railroad crossing at E. Callahan Street around 3:44 a.m. after getting a call about someone being passed out on the train tracks.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been hit by a train, resulting in both of his legs being amputated, officers said.

At the scene, Rome officers administered first aid to the teen until the Rome Fire Department and Atrium Health EMS arrived and took over.

Police say they spoke to an agent with Norfolk Southern Railroad who told police that once the scene was clear, the tracks could be opened back up and that he would be completing an independent investigation on his own.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment, where he was reported as being in critical condition, according to police.

His current status has not been released at this time.