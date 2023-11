DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur teenager was hit and killed while trying to cross the street on Monday night, police say.

Decatur police said the accident happened at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale.

The driver of the vehicle involved, who hasn’t been identified, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is unclear if they are facing any charges.