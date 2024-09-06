Local

16-year-old girl killed, 1 person in custody after homicide in Cobb County

Cobb County police scene

COBB COUNTY, Ga, — Cobb County police are investigating a homicide on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, officers are on Fringe Flower Drive in Austell where police have confirmed that one person is dead and another person is in custody.

Officers said the victim was just 16-years-old.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the victim was a Pebblebrook High School student.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News about the shooting:

“We are aware of a tragedy at the home of one of our students. As we mourn with the family, we are respecting their request for privacy during this impossible time.”

