16-year-old arrested after teen killed on the job at DeKalb County IHOP

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot in the head and killed while he was at work at an IHOP in DeKalb County earlier this week. Now, another teen has been charged with his murder.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that a 16-year-old turned himself in to police and was charged with felony murder.

The juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, did not provide investigators with a motive for the shooting.

Police said their initial information indicated that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been ‘engaged in an ongoing dispute.’

The victim’s identity has also not been released.

Christina Xivir, the general manager of the IHOP on Panola Road, said she and the rest of the staff are “devastated.”

“We are currently working with local authorities to piece together the events that unfolded at our Lithonia-based IHOP at this time our priority is taking care of the team members who were impacted,” Xivir said.

