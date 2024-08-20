15-year-old arrested after police say he groped stranger in her Gwinnett home

A Lilburn teen is facing serious charges in a bizarre crime. He is accused of groping a neighbor he didn’t know inside her home.

Police arrested the 15-year-old suspect, who lived at the apartment complex on Stoneview Trail where the incident happened.

Footage from inside the victim’s apartment shows the 15-year-old suspect walk in, check out the victim, who’s back is towards him, then 90 seconds later run slap her rear and run out

When the woman asked her boyfriend if it was him who had touched her, he told her no.

The teen was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday.

The suspect says he’d never met the victim before. He tells police it wasn’t a dare or anything, he just had the urge to do it, so he went for it.

Officer Veronica Arnold with Lilburn Police said the teen faces multiple serious charges.

“The victim does not know who he is,” Arnold said. “I can imagine she’s pretty shaken up by it.”

The victim told police her door was closed but unlocked after she brought some groceries inside. She says she is happy that he was caught, but isn’t trying to ruin his life.

Police said there were no similar incidents in the area and they’re not sure why the victim was targeted.

“Make sure to lock your windows, doors are locked, because you don’t know what could happen nowadays,” Arnold said.



