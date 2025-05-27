Local

$14.5M in reimbursements given to Georgia, several states for meat, poultry inspection programs

By Miles Montgomery
Trump Administration Reportedly Considers Closing USDA Headquarters In Washington, DC WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: Rain falls on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) building on April 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly considering closing the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. following staff cuts after the Feb. 11 executive order to reduce the federal workforce. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — The United States Department of Agriculture announced multi-million dollars in reimbursements for meat and poultry inspection programs to several states including Georgia.

Georgia is among several states that will receive $14.5 million in reimbursements for meat and poultry inspection programs, according to Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Harper says after steep cuts to state level inspection services under the previous administration, the additional money will help to ensure that the department can continue to effectively protect Georgia’s food supply.

“Our Georgia Meat Inspection Section staff work tirelessly to protect Georgia consumers and our state’s food supply, and after steep cuts to state-level inspection services under the Biden Administration, this additional funding will help ensure we can continue to effectively protect Georgia’s food supply,” Harper said.

According to National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney, state meat and poultry inspection programs are key to maintaining a safe and resilient food system.

