14-year-old dead, 12-year-old injured in metro Atlanta shooting

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Stockbridge police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Lakeview Place in Stockbridge.

Police said the 12-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

The Stockbridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators are processing evidence, conducting interviews and examining all aspects of the shooting.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation.

Police officials say no additional information is being released.

“Our hearts are with the families, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic incident,” the Stockbridge Police Department said. “We ask the community to keep those affected in their thoughts and to allow investigators the time and space necessary to determine exactly what occurred.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.