14 prisoners plead guilty to running drug operation behind bars

ATLANTA, GA — 14 prisoners have pleaded guilty to running a drug operation mill behind bars.

Prosecutors say the suspects distributed a total of 14 kilos of meth and 860 grams of heroin in metro Atlanta.

A couple of the defendants were inmates at the Jenkins Correctional center in Millen, Georgia. They apparently used a cell-phone that had been smuggled in to arrange drug transactions outside of the jail.

Federal prison sentences have now been handed down. The sentences range from one to 15 years in federal prison.