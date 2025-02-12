Local

14 prisoners plead guilty to running drug operation behind bars

14 prisoners plead guilty to running drug operation behind bars Stock image of a jail cell. Federal prison sentences have now been handed down. (Rawf8/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA, GA — 14 prisoners have pleaded guilty to running a drug operation mill behind bars.

Prosecutors say the suspects distributed a total of 14 kilos of meth and 860 grams of heroin in metro Atlanta.

A couple of the defendants were inmates at the Jenkins Correctional center in Millen, Georgia. They apparently used a cell-phone that had been smuggled in to arrange drug transactions outside of the jail.

Federal prison sentences have now been handed down. The sentences range from one to 15 years in federal prison.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!