13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting 11-year-old in the head at DeKalb County skating rink

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A Decatur teenager, who shot an 11-year-old-boy in the head outside a DeKalb County skating rink, pleads guilty.

Cam’ron Mealing was 13 at the time of the shooting in April of 2022. After the shooting he ran down the street to a fast-food restaurant where he robbed two people. He’s pleading guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault.

The 11-year-old victim of the shooting at the Golden Glide skating rink on Wesley Chapel Road survived the shooting, but lives with ongoing physical and emotional effects.

Mealing, who is now 17, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

He will be transferred to an adult prison.

“This senseless shooting changed two young lives forever. I am hopeful that the victim and his family can now move forward with closure knowing Defendant Mealing took responsibility for his actions and is being held accountable,” said District Attorney Sherry Boston.