13-year-old burns head, chest after lighting soda can on fire: Ga. officials

DALTON, Ga. — A Georgia teen has suffered burns after fire officials said he lit a soda can on fire.

On Tuesday, Dalton firefighters were called to a home on Ironwood Way just after 9:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found a piece of furniture inside the home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was outside of the home with what appeared to be second and third-degree burns to his head and chest.

The piece of furniture was the only apparent damage to the home, according to fire officials.

The investigation revealed that the teen had been pouring alcohol into a soda can and lighting it on fire when he was burned.

He was taken to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment. Dalton city officials have not released the teen’s identity. There is no word on his current condition.