DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Malachi was last seen near the 3300 block of Evans Mill Road on April 5.

Malachi was seen getting into a1990 Red Honda Accord with an unknown license plate.

He is described as 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a White tank top, Tan pants and Black PUMA shoes.

Anyone who has seen Malachi is asked to call 770-724-7710.