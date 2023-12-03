13 people arrested as north Georgia deputies break up theft ring

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people are facing charges after deputies in a north Georgia county broke up a theft ring.

Gordon County investigators say that in August they received a report of a theft at a turf manufacturing farm on Pine Chapel Road. An ATV and a gun were taken.

In early November, detectives tracked a box truck that had been reported stolen in Calhoun. The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and an unrelated charge of shoplifting.

After searching a property on Pine Chapel Road, detectives found stolen lawn maintenance equipment and arrested two more people for receiving stolen property and other charges.

While continuing their investigation, several other people who knew the already arrested defendants were taken into custody.

Other property that was found during the investigation included two zero-turn lawnmowers, a stolen gun, meth and more.

In total, 13 people were arrested including:

David Bagwell, 31 of Chatsworth - charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule IV drugs, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking and probation violation

Franklin Burk, 43 of Calhoun - charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property

Chelsey Cochran, 33 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation and a bench warrant for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Matthew Delp, 40 of Chatsworth - charged with parole violation, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, attempting to elude law enforcement and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Rena Edge, 44 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Crystal Holaway, 38 of Chatsworth - charged with theft by shoplifting and a bench warrant for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

James Holman, 54 of Calhoun - charged with possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant

Dakota Massingill, 25 of Sugar Valley - charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Justin McNabb, 33 of Calhoun - charged with window tint, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Nathan Neighbors, 32 of Calhoun - charged with an outstanding parole violation warrant

Tabatha Neighbors, 33 of Calhoun - charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft of services

Chad Peace, 36 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation and a hold for Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office

Ethan Teague, 26 of Calhoun - charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft of services, burglary, theft by taking and possession of silencer

