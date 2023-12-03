13 people arrested as north Georgia deputies break up theft ring

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people are facing charges after deputies in a north Georgia county broke up a theft ring.
Gordon County investigators say that in August they received a report of a theft at a turf manufacturing farm on Pine Chapel Road. An ATV and a gun were taken.
In early November, detectives tracked a box truck that had been reported stolen in Calhoun. The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and an unrelated charge of shoplifting.
After searching a property on Pine Chapel Road, detectives found stolen lawn maintenance equipment and arrested two more people for receiving stolen property and other charges.
While continuing their investigation, several other people who knew the already arrested defendants were taken into custody.
Other property that was found during the investigation included two zero-turn lawnmowers, a stolen gun, meth and more.
In total, 13 people were arrested including:
- David Bagwell, 31 of Chatsworth - charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule IV drugs, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking and probation violation
- Franklin Burk, 43 of Calhoun - charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property
- Chelsey Cochran, 33 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation and a bench warrant for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Matthew Delp, 40 of Chatsworth - charged with parole violation, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, attempting to elude law enforcement and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Rena Edge, 44 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Crystal Holaway, 38 of Chatsworth - charged with theft by shoplifting and a bench warrant for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- James Holman, 54 of Calhoun - charged with possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant
- Dakota Massingill, 25 of Sugar Valley - charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
- Justin McNabb, 33 of Calhoun - charged with window tint, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Nathan Neighbors, 32 of Calhoun - charged with an outstanding parole violation warrant
- Tabatha Neighbors, 33 of Calhoun - charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft of services
- Chad Peace, 36 of Calhoun - charged with probation violation and a hold for Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office
- Ethan Teague, 26 of Calhoun - charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft of services, burglary, theft by taking and possession of silencer
