12-year-old suffers ‘serious injury’ after being hit by car in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County police say they were called to Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive just before 4:30 p.m. about someone being hit.

Investigators say a 61-year-old woman was driving her 2017 Mazda CX-5 down Sewell Mill Road when the boy was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

The boy walked into the car’s path and was hit.

The driver stopped and waited at the scene for police to arrive.

The child was taken to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact police at 770-499-3987.

©2024 Cox Media Group