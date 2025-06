COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a van while crossing a road in Marietta Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the child was crossing Jamerson Road from a sidewalk near Turtle Rock Drive when he was hit by a Ford Transit van driven by a man from Ellenwood.

The boy’s condition has not been released. The driver was not injured in the incident.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Police say the investigation is ongoing.