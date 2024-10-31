Local

12-year-old in Atlanta shot while sleeping in bed

12-year-old shot in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old was shot overnight in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a person shot on the 2000 block of Lakewood Trail about a person shot and found a 12-year-old who had been shot in the shoulder and grazed in the forearm.

An investigation determined that the child was hit by a bullet while he was sleeping in his bedroom.

Officers found several shell casings outside the home.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified in this shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

