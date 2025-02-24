Local

11-year-old girl killed in DeKalb County crash identified

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A child is dead after a Monday morning crash on I-20 near Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

The violent crash had the interstate closed for more than three hours.

The 11-year-old girl who was ejected from the vehicle and killed has been identified as Nevaeh Govan by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DeKalb Fire and Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels says six cars were tangled and strewn across the roadway in the incident.

He says there were multiple injuries with three of the patients in critical condition at the time they were transported to hospitals.

Daniels says officials don’t yet know if those who were ejected were wearing seatbelts.

Children involved in the crash were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital and adults were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

