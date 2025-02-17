11 families displaced after cooking fire at Peachtree Corners apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An accidental fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Sunday evening has displaced 11 families, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the Rosemont Peachtree Corners Apartments at 3769 Elmside Village Lane in Peachtree Corners around 9:36 p.m. after reports of a fire.

A neighbor told Gwinnett County fire officials that he was cooking and stepped away into another room for a few minutes. When he returned, the kitchen was filled with smoke and the there was a fire on the stove.

Fire crews found fires on all three floors of an apartment at the complex. A total of 20 people were evacuated from the apartments by emergency crews. No injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County fire officials say two apartment units have moderate damage and one unit has heavy fire damage. The remaining apartment units have heavy smoke and water damage.

The fire has been deemed “accidental” according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

Fire officials say the displaced residents have requested assistance from the American Red Cross.