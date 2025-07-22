100K ice cream bars from Rich’s Ice Cream recalled over potential listeria contamination

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Over 100,000 ice cream bars produced by Rich’s Ice Cream are under recall due to concerns over potential listeria contamination.
The ice cream was sold in about two dozen states, including Georgia.
The impacted products include a long list of flavors:
- Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar
- Strawberry Shortcake Bar
- Rich Bar
- Crumbled Cookie Bar
- Orange Cream Bar
- Fudge Frenzy Bar
- Cotton Candy Twirl Bar
- Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bar
- Savagely Sour Cherry Bar
- Cool Watermelon Bar
So far, no illnesses have been reported.