100K ice cream bars from Rich’s Ice Cream recalled over potential listeria contamination

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Over 100,000 ice cream bars produced by Rich’s Ice Cream are under recall due to concerns over potential listeria contamination.

The ice cream was sold in about two dozen states, including Georgia.

The impacted products include a long list of flavors:

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

Rich Bar

Crumbled Cookie Bar

Orange Cream Bar

Fudge Frenzy Bar

Cotton Candy Twirl Bar

Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bar

Savagely Sour Cherry Bar

Cool Watermelon Bar

So far, no illnesses have been reported.