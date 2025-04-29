100 days in: Leaders divided over President Trump’s early impact

As the nation marks 100 days since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, reactions from political leaders remain sharply divided on the administration’s early track record.

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler praised the president’s actions during this period, calling it a time of renewed energy for the economy and American industries.

“When he returned to the White House, President Trump made a promise, and it was clear: to put American workers, industries, and businesses first again,” Loeffler said. She added, “These 100 days have marked one of the greatest American comebacks in our nation’s history. American optimism is back.”

But Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, offered a starkly different view, describing the early days of the administration as chaotic and damaging to democratic norms.

“This is a crisis about the very character and nature and substance of our republic,” Ossoff said. “The American people have no interest in this new experiment in monarchy.”

President Trump is scheduled to speak in Michigan tonight, where he is expected to outline key accomplishments and announce a rollback of the 25% tariffs on auto imports, a move intended to ease pressure on the automotive industry.

Looking ahead, Loeffler emphasized the administration’s economic priorities, including upcoming tax cut legislation moving through Congress. “These are historic and they’re so important. They will fuel small business expansion like we’ve never seen before,” she said.

The president’s speech is expected to focus not only on his first 100 days, but also on the path forward as his administration seeks to deliver on promises made during his campaign.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story