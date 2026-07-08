10 charged with pandering in undercover operation in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Ten people were arrested and charged with pandering following an undercover operation in metro Atlanta.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the men allegedly solicited an undercover deputy.

“This operation is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to combat sexual exploitation by targeting those who create the demand for prostitution and criminal activity that often exploits vulnerable individuals,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Relemon Adams: Pandering – Felony

Jose Delgado Ontiveros: Pandering – Felony

Brian Huertas: Pandering – Felony, VGCSA possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects – Misdemeanor

Adib Jaberi: Pandering – Felony, VGCSA possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and VGCSA possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Justin Logan: Pandering – Felony

Ashton Mason: Pandering – Felony

Rakesh Patel: Pandering – Felony

Leonard Roberson: Pandering – Felony

Jarrod Sheppard: Pandering – Felony

Chetan Vekariya: Pandering – Felony

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it remains “committed to proactively investigating crimes associated with commercial sexualized exploitation through enforcement operations.”