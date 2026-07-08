10 charged with pandering in undercover operation in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Ten people were arrested and charged with pandering following an undercover operation in metro Atlanta.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the men allegedly solicited an undercover deputy.
“This operation is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to combat sexual exploitation by targeting those who create the demand for prostitution and criminal activity that often exploits vulnerable individuals,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Relemon Adams: Pandering – Felony
- Jose Delgado Ontiveros: Pandering – Felony
- Brian Huertas: Pandering – Felony, VGCSA possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects – Misdemeanor
- Adib Jaberi: Pandering – Felony, VGCSA possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and VGCSA possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Justin Logan: Pandering – Felony
- Ashton Mason: Pandering – Felony
- Rakesh Patel: Pandering – Felony
- Leonard Roberson: Pandering – Felony
- Jarrod Sheppard: Pandering – Felony
- Chetan Vekariya: Pandering – Felony
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it remains “committed to proactively investigating crimes associated with commercial sexualized exploitation through enforcement operations.”