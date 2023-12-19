Local

10 arrested after attempting to bring contraband into Georgia state prison

Calhoun State Prison

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people have been arrested after law officials said they tried to bring contraband into a Georgia state prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said during a two-week period, they found contraband from special details and facility shakedowns.

The shakedowns occurred at the Calhoun State Prison in Morgan, Georgia.

The following people were arrested:

  • Domenick Calhoun
  • Laquanjai Chiles
  • Henry Davis
  • Kevin Jackson
  • Christopher McDuffy
  • Damarion Millis
  • Rogelio Molina
  • Eleazar Salmeron
  • Gregory Sealey
  • Richard Trochez

Officials seized 208 cell phones, 893 grams of meth, more than 53 pounds of tobacco, and over 30 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities did not say what each individual was charged with.

