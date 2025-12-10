Local

1 killed in crash involving three vehicles in Lawrenceville

By Miles Montgomery
Fatal crash investigation Lawrenceville SR 316 EB
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on a busy road in Lawrenceville on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving three vehicles on SR 316 eastbound at Buford Drive just before 1 p.m.

Police closed the eastbound portion of the road at Collins Hill Road, but they have since reopened it to traffic.

The identity of the victim was not released. It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

