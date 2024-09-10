Local

1 Fulton County employee killed, another injured in Sandy Springs

Grady Hospital Grady Memorial Hospital can be seen on Jan. 21, 2003 in Atlanta. (Frank Mullen/Getty Images, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Public Works Department employee died and another was injured after they were hit by a Fulton County work van.

The workers were responding to a report of a sewer issue in Sandy Springs on Monday.

A Fulton County government spokesperson said one of the employees was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The names of the employees have not yet been released.

“We are praying for the family of our team member who died while serving the people of Fulton County. We ask that the community keep all of our Public Works employees in their prayers as they face the loss of a colleague and friend,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

