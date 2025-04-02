1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-575 in Canton, police say

Canton, GA — An investigation is underway after a crash on I-575 in Canton on Wednesday morning turned deadly, according to Canton police.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

The interstate was temporarily closed as crews cleared the wreckage and investigated.

“We have now cleared the scene, and the roadway is back open,” said Canton Police Department Chief Marty Ferrell. “However, our investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Canton Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Special Operations Division with the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

















