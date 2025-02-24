1 dead, 6 injured in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One child has died and six people were injured in a crash on I-20 in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

According to WSBTV, the crash happened on I-20 West before the Turner Hill Road exit in Lithonia.

DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels told WSBTV that firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash with people trapped. Daniels said seven people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Tragically, one juvenile did not survive,” Daniels said.

The identities of the victims who were injured have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.