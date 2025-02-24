Local

1 dead, 6 injured in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Crash on I-20 westbound
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One child has died and six people were injured in a crash on I-20 in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

According to WSBTV, the crash happened on I-20 West before the Turner Hill Road exit in Lithonia.

DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels told WSBTV that firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash with people trapped. Daniels said seven people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Tragically, one juvenile did not survive,” Daniels said.

The identities of the victims who were injured have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!