1 dead, 4 injured, including 12-year-old, in Hall County crash

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing the investigation into a deadly car crash over the weekend.

Georgia State Patrol said on Sunday at 8:10 p.m., troopers received reports of a crash in Hall County near Poplar Springs Road.

According to the investigation, a Toyota Camry, driven by 53-year-old Quang Long Tran of Gainesville, turned left from Farmbrook Lane onto Poplar Springs Road.

Officials added three passengers were in the car with Tran at the time of the crash.

Troopers determined that Tran failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and entered the path of an oncoming Ford F-250 driven by 25-year-old Lizandra Franco Canales of Gainesville.

All four occupants of the Camry and Canales were taken to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that Tran succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the report, Tran’s backseat passenger, 67-year-old Toan Thi Tran suffered serious injuries.

Officials added that 67-year-old Dong Cong Tran and a 12-year-old boy received non-life-threatening injuries.

Canales’ condition has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.





©2023 Cox Media Group