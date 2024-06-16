Local

1 dead, 1 injured in tree-cutting accident in Hall County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was injured in a tree-cutting accident in northern Hall County Thursday, according to WDUN.

The accident happened in the 6100 block of River Run Circle.

Deputies said they responded around 5 p.m. and found Bryan Timothy Abercrombie, 67, suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to WDUN, another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the two men were cutting down a tree on a creek bank on the property when a “tree fell and a section of it struck Mr. Abercrombie, catapulting him off the 15-foot creek bank and into a ravine.”

The man who was injured was not identified.

