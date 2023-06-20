1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta where two men were shot.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said there were two men shot at the Villages at Carver apartments on 201 Moury Avenue.

One person has died.

Germain Dearlove, Commander of the APD Homicide Unit, said those at the scene had been gathered for a vigil related to a shooting in the same apartment complex last year where Nyriek Olds, 18, and Jamarquez McCrary, 17, both of Atlanta were fatally shot.

Police received reports of a person shot at around 6:30 pm.

“It was a homicide investigation from last year that was solved, and I believe they were here for that victim for that case,” Dearlove said. “It appears a dispute occurred at this location and that’s what led to the shooting.”

Police are working to gather more information on this incident.

Dearlove said the surviving victim had been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital “conscious and breathing.”

No further details are available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 404-577-TIPS.

